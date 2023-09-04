Miami's Blue Zones Center partners with Overtown Youth Center to promote healthy habits for longevity

The Blue Zones Center of Miami is investing in South Florida's youth -- through a new partnership with the Overtown Youth Center.

For some background -- Blue Zones are known as places where people live longer, happier lives -- largely absent of age-related ailments such as Alzheimer's Disease and heart disease.

The five regions known as Blue Zones include California's Loma Lina, Costa Rica's Nicoya Peninsula, Italy's Sardinia, Ikaria in Greece as well as Okinawa, Japan.

The Blue Zones Project is now working on bringing such longevity to other places across the globe.

The company says it is devoted to life-extending concepts, aimed at unlocking the secrets of healthy longevity.

The Blue Zones Project, along with Adventist Health, have partnered with RPC'S Legacy Hotel and Residences to open the first flagship health and well-being center -- located in the heart of Miami's new downtown -- Miami Worldcenter.

The Blue Zones Center is now furthering its involvement in Miami's community -- with a focus on investing in our youth.

"Our mission is rooted in a dedication to our community, illuminating the minds of our young generation with global perspectives. We are committed to offering enriching experiences for the exceptional youth at The Overtown Youth Center," said Stephen Watson, Visionary Managing Partner of Blue Zones Center, Miami.

"We're proud to provide them access to this enlightening series on Netflix, and a lifetime subscription aiming to both educate and inspire based on two decades of Blue Zones' research. They can access various educational series from this point forward for the children at OYC," Watson continued.

The Netflix series 'Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones' premiered at the end of August.

A Blue Zones Center spokesperson also told NBC6 that this initiative is linked to the Center's broader mission surrounding nutrition, and their goal of achieving a higher life expectancy and providing the underserved community, education on the lifestyle habits of the world's healthiest, longest-lived people -- beginning with OYC.

Overtown Youth Center's CEO Tina Brown expressed her gratitude saying, "This gesture is more than just access to a series; it’s an opportunity for our youth to understand the world better, its cultures, and the secrets to a good life. We're grateful for this partnership and the shared vision to shape a brighter future."