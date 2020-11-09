coronavirus

Miami's City Leaders Express Concerns Over Rising Covid Cases

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez discusses concerns over possible late November outbreak

By Carlos Suarez

NBC 6

Miami's city leaders are worried about a serious outbreak of coronavirus cases at the end of the month.

At a briefing on Monday, Mayor Francis Suarez and Commissioner Joe Carollo expressed alarm over the rising number of infections and hospitalizations across Florida and in Miami-Dade.

“For a straight week, we have had numbers, 800, 900-plus infections every day until yesterday, when we had a reported 1,710 new infections,” Carollo said.

Last week, the U.S. saw its highest single-day case count since the pandemic began. In Miami-Dade, COVID patient volume remains low, but hospital officials have warned the numbers are inching up.

"I am going to be reaching out to the governor in the next few days to see what kind of flexibility he is going to give us," Suarez said.

Suarez said he would like for the county and city to be able to collect fines on citations issued to people for violating a face mask order.

In September, Governor Ron DeSantis ordered the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions statewide.

