Miami's First Cat Café, Now Open For Business, Partners With Miami-Dade Animal Services

The Cat's Meow Café, Miami's first cat café, opened Saturday morning with a special ceremony to mark the occasion.

The café has partnered with Miami-Dade County Animal Services to place shelter cats in forever homes. Animal Services will provide adoptable cats, which will be free to roam inside the café's "cat lounge."

"Café guests will be able to interact with several cats at once, allowing them to connect with unique cat personalities," a press release said. "If a guest falls in love with a cat at the café, they can adopt their new friend right there on the spot."

The café was originally set to open in March, but the opening had to be delayed due to the pandemic. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 27th to mark the grand opening.

"Despite the limitations resulting from the pandemic, The Cat’s Meow Café has already placed more than 50 cats into loving forever homes,” said Elizabeth Gallardo, owner of the café, in a press release.

“We are looking forward to continuing to find our furry feline Café residents their new families."

The Cat’s Meow Café is located at 7541 Biscayne Blvd, and is open Tuesday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Masks are required to enter, and one will be provided if the patron did not bring. Multiple stations of hand sanitizers will also be available.

“We’re excited about this new adoption venue for our shelter cats to find their forever home. We are always looking for opportunities to create public-private partnerships to help us save shelter pets,” said Alex Muñoz, Animal Services Director.