Miami's Jackson Health Expanding Covid Vaccination to 55 and Older With Specific Conditions

Miami's Jackson Health System is expanding their COVID-19 vaccination program to people 55 and older with specific medical conditions, CEO Carlos Migoya announced Friday.

Migoya said the health system identified certain conditions that are associated with the most serious risks of COVID-19, and will begin offering vaccines to Florida residents who have the conditions.

They include:

Breast Cancer

Cardiomyopathy

Congestive Heart Failure

COPD

Coronary artery disease with bypass

Down Syndrome

End-stage renal failure

Leukemia

Lung cancer

Lymphoma

Morbid obesity, defined as a body mass index above 40

Sickle cell disease

Solid organ transplant recipient

Starting next week, people age 55 and older can obtain an appointment through Jackson’s online portal by visiting jacksonhealth.org.

Officials said the hospital will most likely start taking appointments online next Tuesday for appointments on Wednesday.

Jackson will continue to update the public on appointment availability via Twitter and Instagram: @JacksonHealth.

In addition to showing proof of Florida residency, people age 55 to 64 must also provide a doctor’s note, which must show the patient’s name, the medical condition they’re being treated for, the physician’s recommendation/order for a COVID-19 vaccine, and the doctor’s signature.

Over the past two months, Jackson Health has vaccinated more than 85,000 community members, including people 65 and older and patients under 65 with specific medical conditions.