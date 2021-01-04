Miami's Jackson Health System to Begin Offering COVID Vaccination Appointments

Miami's Jackson Health System will begin offering appointments to the public for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Jackson Health's online portal for registration will open Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. with about 2,000 daily appointments available, with priority going to senior citizens.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the portal during a news conference at Jackson Memorial Hospital Monday.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

DeSantis said Jackson will initially have three community vaccination centers. He said the health system has the capacity of doing 10,000 vaccinations per week but the vaccine doses may not be initially available.

"Supply is limited and we ask that you bear with Jackson," DeSantis said.

DeSantis said Jackson Health was also looking into doing vaccinations at testing sites, including the one at Marlins Park.

About 90% of Jackson's physicians have already received the first dose of the vaccine, DeSantis said. Some workers began receiving the second shot on Monday.