Miami's Lot 11 Skate Park Held First Annual Abloh Skateboarding Invitational

Miami’s Lot 11 Skate Park was home to the first annual 'Abloh' Skateboarding Invitational, celebrating the life and work of famous fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who passed away in November of 2021.

The event kicked off Sunday at 12 p.m. and included a “skate for cash” trick contest, food trucks, live DJ, and a professional skateboarder demonstration from the dozens of professional skateboarders in attendance.

Event organizer and former collaborator of Abloh, Chole Sultan, says Abloh loved skateboarding and sharing his passion with others.

“Today, we just wanted to bring out so many of Virgil’s favorite skaters, a lot of the best skaters in the world to celebrate the impact he had on the sport of skateboarding,” Sultan said.

Hundreds of local skaters and spectators attended to the event, including eight-year-old Maverick Goncalves, who’s been skating for over a year.

“Skating is fun for me. Skating is really fun for me. I love it. It's my favorite sport in the whole world,” Goncalves said.

Abloh’s work was present throughout Miami this during Art Basel week, with an exhibit at the Rubell Museum.