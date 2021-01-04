Miami's Scooter Program to Resume Jan. 15, With New Rules in Place

City of Miami leaders and scooter companies met Monday to talk about new rules and solutions amid the temporary suspension of the motorized scooter pilot program.

For now, companies are scheduled to resume operations by Jan. 15. The pilot program was suspended on Dec. 30, with city officials citing underage riders and safety as main concerns.

“This meeting was to basically get everyone in one room and say we have rules. We have rules on age, rules on reckless driving, and rules on sidewalk mess. What do we need to do as a city and what do you need to do as an industry to make this safe and neat for our residents, and when that’s done, we’ll bring it back," Commissioner Ken Russell said.

As far as underage riding, officials and companies discussed a resolution that would involve one scooter rental per phone to avoid an adult renting multiple scooters for underage people. Every rider must sign in with their ID before each ride, and there will be more enforcement and spot checks. If the rider is under 18, they will be fined $100.

Another issue addressed was sidewalk clutter. To address that problem, there will now be parking areas or corrals, and the scooter companies have been asked by the City to incentivize riders with free rides or discounts to park in those designated areas.

According to Russell, about 7,000 people ride these scooters daily, generating more than $1 million for the city per year. There are seven dockless scooter-share companies currently operating in Miami.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.