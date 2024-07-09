Miami

Miami's spoil islands to reopen with more rule enforcement

Osprey Island, Morningside Island, Pace Picnic Island and Willis Island, on Biscayne Bay, will officially reopen at sunrise on July 12

By Briana Trujillo

NBC6

Four spoil islands will reopen to the public on Friday after being closed to cut down on littering, but Miami officials say the city is serious about enforcing its “Leave No Trace” campaign. 

Osprey Island, Morningside Island, Pace Picnic Island and Willis Island, on Biscayne Bay, will officially reopen at sunrise on July 12, the city said in a news release on Monday. 

After the islands reopen, there will be “enhanced enforcement measures” in place to ensure the “responsible enjoyment of these treasured natural areas,” according to the release. 

One of those measures includes a heightened presence of the Miami Police Marine Patrol, which will “conduct multiple daily sweeps to prevent boats from anchoring to trees, cite illegal vendors, prohibit styrofoam items, and ensure no after-hours use.”

The islands were closed ahead of Memorial Day weekend and have remained that way since. Authorities said the closure, which was enforced with a zero-tolerance policy, kept them clean.

Educational outreach, new signage about the rules and ongoing monitoring–during which a contracted vendor will record how much debris is collected to see if the “Leave No Trace” campaign is working–will also be implemented, the city said. 

The city warned that a lack of compliance could cause the islands to be closed indefinitely.

“By working together, we can ensure that the Spoil Islands remain a cherished part of Miami's natural heritage for generations to come,” the news release reads.

