Miami's Village (Free)dge Fed People During COVID. Now the Food Pantry Has Been Evicted

What started as one of the feel-good stories of the pandemic ended with police at the door, an eviction notice, and the locks being changed.

Sherina Jones started the free Village Fridge, known as the (Free)dge, in 2020. The idea was simply a refrigerator on the sidewalk, stocked with free food for anyone who needs it. It evolved and bloomed into the Village Pantry, serving up to 300 people a day with essentials, based in the storefront behind the (Free)dge.

Now it’s shuttered.

“I’ve cried all morning, I’m trying to just hold myself together because I feel defeated, this is painful because this is an initiative, it started from my heart, it’s a passion project,” Jones said. “I see the families, individuals, I’ve gotten to know them, their stories, their walks of life, and we all know that with the cost of living, we all could be in this situation one day.”

People are still taking advantage of the free food in the (Free)dge.

“Yes, the food can still be put in the refrigerator, that’s what I’ll be doing, I’ll be putting food in the refrigerator that’s outside on the sidewalk, but as far as the daily operations, we have to figure out how we serve the community,” Jones said.

For the time being, they moved some of their supplies into the Roots Collective building a few doors down.

So how did it come to this, being evicted? The management company, Gator Investments, told NBC 6 it’s a simple case of rent not being paid. A judge agreed and ordered the pantry to pay up, but they did not, going several months without paying anything, so the judge ordered the eviction back in December. Also last year, the City of Miami declared the building an “unsafe structure.”

Roots Collective founder Danny Agnew said that’s why the group stopped paying rent, saying Gator Investments refused to fix a badly leaking roof.

“We had leakage, we had rats, tons of rats in the building because of the hole in the wall, so they didn’t want to fix anything, and so it got to the point where we withheld our rent and they ended up evicting us on the back end,” Agnew said.

The free health clinic which was next door to the food bank was evicted last month, under the same judge’s order.

Now the Roots Collective, the Village Pantry, and the clinic are joining forces, reaching out to the philanthropic community and starting a GoFundMe page to raise enough money to buy their own place.

