Miami's wage growth highest in the nation from 2020 to 2023, study finds

We all know it takes some serious dough to live in the Magic City, but a new study found if you work in Miami your paycheck was likely ahead of the curve in recent years compared to other cities.

The study from work management experts Asana found Miami had the highest wage growth among large metro areas between 2020 and 2023, and was one of only three areas to outpace inflation.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Asana analyzed Bureau of Labor Statistics data on hourly wages and inflation from 2020 to 2023 of metro areas that had more than 500,000 jobs.

Over that time, wages in Miami increased by 20.2%, above the 19.1% inflation rate.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

In 2020, the median wage per hour stood at $18.60 before it increased to $22.36 in 2023, 82 cents an hour above the national average increase of $2.94.

When accounting for inflation, Miami residents were, on average, 23 cents an hour better off in 2023 and $1.12 better off per hour than the national average, the study found.

Just behind Miami was the Inland Empire metro area, which encompasses the Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario area of California, which saw wages increase 19.7% on average from $19.05 per hour in 2020 to $22.81 in 2023, 82 cents better per hour than America’s overall increase.

Tampa was the third best-performing large metro area and the last to outperform inflation, with median hourly wages increasing by 19.2% from $18.72 to $22.32. This increase was 64 cents better than the national average.

Jacksonville, Florida, was fourth on the list, although the city's 18.7% wage increase was below the 19.1% inflation rate.

By comparison, Washington, D.C., had the weakest wage growth of large metro areas between 2020 and 2023, with wages only growing by 7.6%, 11.5% below inflation.