Miccosukee Casino employee arrested for allegedly stealing from gambling machine

Gilberto Gabriel Dinis, 69, of Hialeah, was arrested Friday on a charge of employee theft of slot machine proceed

By NBC6

An employee of the Miccosukee Casino and Resort in Miami was arrested for allegedly stealing from a gambling machine.

Gilberto Gabriel Dinis, 69, of Hialeah, was arrested Friday on a charge of employee theft of slot machine proceeds.

The casino's human resources had contacted police to report Dinis was fired for thefts from a gaming machine, and it was determined 13 gaming vouchers were redeemed and cashed out by Dinis amounting to $568.87, an arrest report said.

Dinis was arrested when he was called to the casino to pick up his final paycheck.

Dinis made a confession to authorities but it was redacted from the report.

Records showed he was later booked into jail.

