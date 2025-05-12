Miccosukee Casino employee arrested for allegedly stealing from gambling machine

An employee of the Miccosukee Casino and Resort in Miami was arrested for allegedly stealing from a gambling machine.
Gilberto Gabriel Dinis, 69, of Hialeah, was arrested Friday on a charge of employee theft of slot machine proceeds.
The casino's human resources had contacted police to report Dinis was fired for thefts from a gaming machine, and it was determined 13 gaming vouchers were redeemed and cashed out by Dinis amounting to $568.87, an arrest report said.
Dinis was arrested when he was called to the casino to pick up his final paycheck.
Dinis made a confession to authorities but it was redacted from the report.
Records showed he was later booked into jail.