Miccosukee Casino employee arrested for allegedly stealing from gambling machine

An employee of the Miccosukee Casino and Resort in Miami was arrested for allegedly stealing from a gambling machine.

Gilberto Gabriel Dinis, 69, of Hialeah, was arrested Friday on a charge of employee theft of slot machine proceeds.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Miami-Dade Corrections Miami-Dade Corrections

The casino's human resources had contacted police to report Dinis was fired for thefts from a gaming machine, and it was determined 13 gaming vouchers were redeemed and cashed out by Dinis amounting to $568.87, an arrest report said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Dinis was arrested when he was called to the casino to pick up his final paycheck.

Dinis made a confession to authorities but it was redacted from the report.

Records showed he was later booked into jail.