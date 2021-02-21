Collier County

Miccosukee Police Officer Killed in Sunday Morning Crash in Southwest Florida

The officer, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was ejected during the crash and pronounced dead on scene

By Monica Galarza

Miccosukee Police Department

A Miccosukee Police Department officer was killed Sunday morning after his patrol car flipped in Collier County.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports the back right tire of the patrol car blew out along Alligator Alley, causing the car to flip several times onto the median, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

The Miccosukee Tribe and the Miccosukee Police Department confirmed 43-year-old Horacio Sebastián Dominguez died in the crash.

Local

News You Should Know 4 hours ago

ICYMI: Dog Attacks Lead to Leash Law Crackdown, ‘Sundown Towns' Examines Area's Segregated Past

Donald Trump 5 hours ago

Former Pres. Trump to Speak at CPAC in Orlando for First Post-White House Appearance

"Dominguez was a dedicated military veteran, Marine and soldier, who served his country honorably and recently retired as a Staff Sergeant with the Army National Guard," the police department wrote in a statement.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Dominguez, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was ejected during the crash and pronounced dead on scene. He leaves behind a wife and young daughter.

FHP said the crash remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Collier CountyFlorida Highway PatrolAlligator Alley
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Black History Month Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us