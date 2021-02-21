Miccosukee Police Officer Killed in Sunday Morning Crash in Southwest Florida

A Miccosukee Police Department officer was killed Sunday morning after his patrol car flipped in Collier County.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports the back right tire of the patrol car blew out along Alligator Alley, causing the car to flip several times onto the median, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

The Miccosukee Tribe and the Miccosukee Police Department confirmed 43-year-old Horacio Sebastián Dominguez died in the crash.

"Dominguez was a dedicated military veteran, Marine and soldier, who served his country honorably and recently retired as a Staff Sergeant with the Army National Guard," the police department wrote in a statement.

Dominguez, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was ejected during the crash and pronounced dead on scene. He leaves behind a wife and young daughter.

FHP said the crash remains under investigation.