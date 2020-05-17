Miccosukee Resort & Casino Reopens With Limited Operations

Miccosukee Resort & Gaming reopened with limited operations Sunday morning, enforcing stringent safety standards for both patrons and employees.

In order to enter the facility, guests must wear a mask at all times, and will be subject to a temperature test prior to entry. People whose temperature is too high will be forbidden from entering.

There will also be one designated entry and one designated exit to ensure that no more than 25% capacity is reached.

Several areas within the facility will remain closed; the Empeeke Aya Deli, the cafeteria, the hot dog stand, the service bars and the gift shop will all be open, and the gaming floor will be open with every third machine available for play.

The hotel, valet services, bingo, poker, Empeeke Aaweeke International Buffet, Bravo Bravissimo, Café Hammock, Cypress Lounge, Martini Bar, Pa-Hay Okee Salon & Spa, Club Egret and the teen arcade will all remain closed.

A press release from Miccosukee Resort & Gaming said that "At this time, all employees returning to work have tested negative for COVID-19 and have been trained on how to properly prevent the spread of the virus."

"Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Miccosukee Resort & Gaming asks any employee or patron who is exhibiting symptoms to please remain at home for the safety of all other employees and guests. Miccosukee Resort & Gaming is very proud to be able to serve its South Florida community once again."