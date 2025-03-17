Michael Lohan, Lindsay Lohan's father, arrested in Palm Beach County

Michael Lohan, the father of actress Lindsay Lohan, was arrested in Palm Beach County over the weekend, jail records showed.

The 64-year-old was booked into the jail on Sunday for a probation violation, records showed.

No other information about his arrest was immediately available.

Michael Lohan had been arrested in Palm Beach in 2021 for alleged "patient brokering," in which addicts are brought to drug treatment centers in exchange for illegal kickbacks.

Records show Lohan was sentenced to four years of probation in 2022 on five counts of patient brokering.