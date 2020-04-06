coronavirus

Michaels Creates DIY Mask Tutorial, Asks Makers to Donate Material Amid Pandemic

An employee controls health protection masks in a production chain of the Kolmi-Hopen company's factory, on February 1, 2020 in Saint-Barthelemy-d'Anjou, western France
LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

With Health officials recommending individuals wear masks in public, a popular arts and crafts store is teaching people how to make their own masks and shields to combat the coronavirus.

Michaels is offering DIY tutorials so that anyone can carry a fabric mask in just a few simple steps.

On top of this, Michaels is asking all mask makers to help create the necessary supplies to donate to organizations on the front lines, battling the pandemic.

Local

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Florida Deputies Rescue Dog From Boat After Owner Gets Coronavirus

coronavirus 4 hours ago

Miami Dolphins to Hold ‘Virtual Team Party’ for First Round of 2020 NFL Draft

Michaels recently donated $1 million worth of fabric - enough to make 750,000 masks - to 70 organizations across the country.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusmichaels
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us