Michaels Creates DIY Mask Tutorial, Asks Makers to Donate Material Amid Pandemic

With Health officials recommending individuals wear masks in public, a popular arts and crafts store is teaching people how to make their own masks and shields to combat the coronavirus.

Michaels is offering DIY tutorials so that anyone can carry a fabric mask in just a few simple steps.

On top of this, Michaels is asking all mask makers to help create the necessary supplies to donate to organizations on the front lines, battling the pandemic.

Michaels recently donated $1 million worth of fabric - enough to make 750,000 masks - to 70 organizations across the country.