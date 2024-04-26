Looking for a staycation? These Miami hotels are now Michelin-honored

The Michelin Guide has revealed its brand new list of the most outstanding hotels in the country, and several Miami hotels were honored.
Like Michelin stars for restaurants, Michelin keys are awarded to hotels for excellence in five categories, including architecture and interior design, quality and consistency of service, overall personality and character, value for the price, and a significant contribution to the guest experience in a particular setting.
The hotels honored have either one, two or three Michelin keys, with three being the highest honor.
If you're looking for a hotel for a nice staycation, check out the following:
Two Key hotels
- Miami: Mayfair House Hotel & Garden
- Miami Beach: Faena Hotel Miami Beach
- Miami Beach: Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club
- Miami Beach: The Setai Miami Beach
One Key hotels
- Miami: Mandarin Oriental Miami
- Miami: Mr. C Miami – Coconut Grove
- Miami Beach: 1 Hotel South Beach
- Miami Beach: Esmé Miami Beach
- Miami Beach: Hotel Greystone — Adults Only
- Miami Beach: The Betsy - South Beach
If you're looking to venture a little further, these hotels in Florida were also honored with one Michelin key:
- Orlando: Ette Hotel
- Orlando: Lake Nona Wave Hotel
- Orlando: The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes
- Tampa: Palihouse Hyde Park Village
- Tampa: The Tampa EDITION
Check out the full list here.