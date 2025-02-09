Michelin Guide to expand restaurant selection in South Florida

South Florida foodies have something to celebrate: the Michelin Guide is expanding its selection in the Sunshine State starting in 2025.

Currently, the over 140 Florida restaurants included in the Michelin Guide are only spread out across the Greater Miami, Orlando and Tampa areas.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Now, Greater Fort Lauderdale, the Palm Beaches and St. Pete-Clearwater are going to get some time in the spotlight.

And according to the famed dining guide, its “anonymous Inspectors are already in the field, making dining reservations and scouting for culinary gems in the new territories.”

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The full 2025 restaurant selection will be revealed later this year during the annual MICHELIN Guide ceremony for Florida, but it was not immediately clear when that date would be.

But the good news doesn’t stop there.

“Beginning in 2026, the selection will grow further to become a state-wide selection covering all of Florida,” a news release reads.

The release continues: "'Florida continues to raise the bar with its emerging culinary talent, international influences, and the palpable passion of its local restaurant communities,' says Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides. 'Over the past three years, we’ve seen the Florida selection grow and strengthen as our Inspectors shined a spotlight on their discoveries. We look forward to exploring these new destinations and highlighting the excellence of their local restaurant scenes.'"

Included for the first time in 2022, Florida is a fairly recent addition to the Michelin Guide.

Michelin says it works with “tourism boards to market and promote the travel industry in the respective locations; however, The MICHELIN Guide selections process remains completely independent.”

"The MICHELIN Guide's expansion into three additional Florida destinations in 2025 and statewide in 2026 further cements the state as a premier culinary destination for both locals and visitors. Florida's rich and diverse culinary scene has long been a cornerstone of the vacation experience, and we are thrilled that more talented chefs and exceptional restaurants across the state will now receive the recognition they deserve," Dana Young, President and CEO of VISIT FLORIDA, said in the news release.