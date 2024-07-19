Flights delayed at South Florida airports due to Microsoft outage, other effects felt

A massive Microsoft system outage affected banks, flights and media outlets–including our newsroom–across the world on Friday, and South Florida also felt the effects.

The widespread outage is linked to cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike, and has highlighted dependence on software from a handful of providers.

CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz posted on social media platform X, saying: “This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed.”

South Florida airports

At Miami International Airport, the outage is “affecting all airlines [and] is currently delaying departures and arrivals… Passengers are urged to contact their airline to confirm their flight status before coming to MIA this morning so they can make other travel arrangements if necessary,” Miami-Dade Aviation Department Communications Director Greg Chin said.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport also issued a statement: “An early morning system wide technology issue is impacting some airline and passenger processing operations at U.S. airports, including #FLL. Flight delays are expected, so travelers should check with their airline for updated flight status before coming to #FLL.”

So far, 42 flights have been delayed and 28 were canceled at MIA, according to flight tracker FlightAware. At FLL, 33 flights were delayed and 13 were canceled.

Per its website, the FAA has not issued a ground stop at South Florida airports.

University of Miami

The University of Miami also said it was experiencing disruptions.

“The University of Miami and UHealth – University of Miami Health System are experiencing connectivity issues across various applications, including UChart. The outage did not compromise our data's security and confidentiality,” the university said in a statement.

UM went on to say that “until systems are fully restored, impacted facilities are operating in downtime protocol, using paper orders to disseminate information. All hospitals and clinics will remain open as scheduled. Patients should anticipate delays until systems are fully operational.”

What's going on?

Kurtz said that the company “is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts.”

The issue affected Microsoft 365 apps and services, and escalating disruptions continued hours after the technology company said it was gradually fixing it.

Microsoft 365 posted on X that the company was “working on rerouting the impacted traffic to alternate systems to alleviate impact in a more expedient fashion” and that they were “observing a positive trend in service availability.”

In a statement to NBC News, a Microsoft spokesperson said, "We are aware of the issue affecting a subset of customers. We acknowledge how impactful this is to our customers, and we are working to restore services for those still experiencing disruptions as quickly as possible."

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.