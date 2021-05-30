Haulover Beach

Search Underway For Missing Swimmer in Haulover Beach

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A middle aged male swimmer has gone missing in Haulover Beach on Sunday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.

Around 4:30 p.m., MDFR received a call about the incident and divers were deployed to the beach area around 13731 Collins Avenue.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

Video taken at the scene shows several boats and a helicopter at the site.

Local

Miami-Dade 2 hours ago

Mother Recalls Son's Frantic Phone Call After He Got Shot Outside of Miami-Dade Venue

North Miami Beach 2 hours ago

Man In Critical Condition After Woman He Tried To Attack Shot Him: Police

Fire Rescue did not specify the missing man's age.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

This article tagged under:

Haulover BeachMissing person
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us