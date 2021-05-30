Search Underway For Missing Swimmer in Haulover Beach

A middle aged male swimmer has gone missing in Haulover Beach on Sunday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.

Around 4:30 p.m., MDFR received a call about the incident and divers were deployed to the beach area around 13731 Collins Avenue.

Video taken at the scene shows several boats and a helicopter at the site.

Fire Rescue did not specify the missing man's age.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.