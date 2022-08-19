Lockdown Lifted at Weston School After Threat Investigation

Deputies lifted a lockdown at Falcon Cove Middle School in Weston after they investigated a student threat Friday.

Broward Sheriff's deputies responded to the school before 3:30 p.m. for a call of a suspicious incident.

Officials said a student overheard another student say he has a gun in his backpack.

Deputies locked down the school to investigate the threat.

Hours later, deputies said they resolved the incident, lifted the lockdown and released the students, officials said.

Falcon Cove Middle School is currently on lockdown due to a student to student threat. @BSOWeston is investigating. The lockdown will be lifted once the investigation is completed.

