Lockdown Lifted at Weston School After Threat Investigation

Deputies lifted a lockdown at Falcon Cove Middle School in Weston after they investigated a student threat Friday.

Broward Sheriff's deputies responded to the school before 3:30 p.m. for a call of a suspicious incident.

Officials said a student overheard another student say he has a gun in his backpack.

Deputies locked down the school to investigate the threat.

Hours later, deputies said they resolved the incident, lifted the lockdown and released the students, officials said.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

