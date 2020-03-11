Florida

Middle School Student Stabs Teacher With Thumbtack: Deputies

According to an arrest report, the teacher high-fived the student before noticing blood coming from his hand

A middle school student in Southwest Florida found himself behind bars after officers say he allegedly stabbed his teacher with a thumbtack.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports the 12-year-old was arrested and charged with one felony count of battery on a public education employee.

According to an arrest report, the teacher high-fived the student before noticing blood coming from his hand and feeling pain. At that point, he noticed the thumbtack in between the student’s fingers.

The teacher was treated by a school nurse while the teen was taken to a school resource officer’s office, where Lee County Sheriff’s deputies were called and the teen was placed under arrest.

The student was taken to a juvenile assessment center.

