Mike Pence to Address Coronavirus Concerns at Presser in Fort Lauderdale

Vice President Mike Pence touched down in Wast Palm Beach on Saturday morning hours before he was scheduled to speak at a press conference in Fort Lauderdale.

The conference, which is scheduled to begin at 2:45 p.m., will include cruise line executives and port directors. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is also expected to make an appearance.

Saturday morning, DeSantis tweeted that Florida's Division of Emergency Management would be activated to level 2.

I have directed @FLSERT to activate to Level II to ensure Florida has all the necessary resources engaged as we respond to #COVID19. It is critical that we proactively coordinate all state resources to mitigate and contain #COVID19. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 7, 2020

The announcement came after a hectic week in Florida for health officials, who confirmed Friday evening that 2 state residents infected with the novel coronavirus had died, while another 2 cases had been confirmed "presumptively positive" in Broward County.

In a press release, the Florida Department of Health in Broward County said the new cases in Broward involve a 75-year-old man and a 65-year-old man. The two men are isolated and will remain in isolation until they are cleared by health professionals, officials said.

The two deceased patients came from Santa Rosa County and Lee County, and both had returned from "international trips," the department said.

Further details on the identities of the individuals and where they traveled were not available.