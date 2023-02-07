Mild Tuesday Across South Florida Before Rise in Temperatures Throughout the Week

South Florida will continue to feel mild Tuesday, but temperatures could be making a slight rise over the course of the work week.

It’s a mild start to the day with partly cloudy skies and temps near 70 degrees. A strong easterly breeze will keep high rip current dangers along the Atlantic waters through midweek.

This afternoon, temps reach the upper 70s with partly sunny skies. The onshore wind could gust 20+ mph at times this afternoon. High pressure is controlling the forecast so a dry pattern is setting up for the remainder of this week. Highs remain near 80 degrees with overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

By this weekend, a cold front moves through and this will bring in a few scattered showers by Saturday. A quick shot of cooler air is expected for Sunday with 50s in the morning. It looks like we’ll warm right back up as the weekend ends and we head into next week.