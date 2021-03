A U.S. military drone washed ashore at a beach in Palm Beach County Friday morning.

Someone was walking on the beach in Ocean Ridge near Boynton Beach when they found the drone, officials told WPTV.

Officials said the drone came from the U.S. Air Force, and police were following instructions on it for what to do if it's found.

The area was closed off by police while they waited for the Air Force to pick up the drone.