Milton leaves damage across Florida: See videos of the debris and flooding

A weakening but still powerful Hurricane Milton barreled into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday after plowing across Florida, pounding cities with ferocious winds and rain, whipping up a barrage of tornadoes and causing an unknown numbers of deaths.

The storm made landfall Wednesday night in Siesta Key, about 70 miles south of Tampa, as a Category 3 storm maximum sustained winds of about 120 mph. It weakened to a Category 1 storm early Thursday driving winds of 85 mph as it moved inland across the state.

Here's a look at the damage in videos.

Fort Myers

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

NBC6's Christian Colón was live in Fort Myers before, during and after Milton plowed through the west coast.

The sirens of emergency vehicles could be heard after Hurricane Milton passed through Fort Myers Thursday morning.

Fort Myers was experiencing dangerous conditions from Hurricane Milton Wednesday night. NBC6's Christian Colon reports.

DeLand, Volusia County

A tree crashed on top of a car in in DeLand, Florida, on Wednesday night as Hurricane Milton began to wreak havoc in the region. A local police officer was behind the vehicle when the tree fell and captured the video below.

The driver was unhurt in the accident.

St. Petersburg

St. Pete was feeling the full wrath of Milton late Wednesday and into Thursday. Tropicana Field, the home of Major League Baseball's Tampa Bay Rays, was destroyed when Milton made landfall.

Drone video shows the extent of the damage to the roof of Tropicana Field from Hurricane Milton.

Strong winds from Hurricane Milton caused a crane to collapse onto a building in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Tampa

The deadly storm surge feared for Tampa apparently did not materialize, though the storm dumped up to 18 inches (45 centimeters) of rain in some parts of the area, the governor said.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office posted some images that show flooding and damages in Tampa, Florida.

NBC6's Julia Bagg shot this video of damage in Tampa on Thursday morning, hours after Milton blew ashore as a Category 3.

A Florida highway trooper saved a dog Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Milton's arrival.

Wellington

Video of tornado crossing highway in Wellington

Polk County

A mother in Polk County, Florida, describes how floodwaters put her and her four children in danger and how a local TV crew reporting on the storm helped the family get to safety.

A mother in Polk County, Florida, describes how floodwaters put her and her four children in danger and how a local TV crew reporting on the storm helped the family get to safety.