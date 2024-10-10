Milton leaves damage across Florida: See videos of the debris and flooding

A weakening but still powerful Hurricane Milton barreled into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday after plowing across Florida, pounding cities with ferocious winds and rain, whipping up a barrage of tornadoes and causing an unknown numbers of deaths.
The storm made landfall Wednesday night in Siesta Key, about 70 miles south of Tampa, as a Category 3 storm maximum sustained winds of about 120 mph. It weakened to a Category 1 storm early Thursday driving winds of 85 mph as it moved inland across the state.
Here's a look at the damage in videos.
Fort Myers
NBC6's Christian Colón was live in Fort Myers before, during and after Milton plowed through the west coast.
DeLand, Volusia County
A tree crashed on top of a car in in DeLand, Florida, on Wednesday night as Hurricane Milton began to wreak havoc in the region. A local police officer was behind the vehicle when the tree fell and captured the video below.
St. Petersburg
St. Pete was feeling the full wrath of Milton late Wednesday and into Thursday. Tropicana Field, the home of Major League Baseball's Tampa Bay Rays, was destroyed when Milton made landfall.
Tampa
The deadly storm surge feared for Tampa apparently did not materialize, though the storm dumped up to 18 inches (45 centimeters) of rain in some parts of the area, the governor said.
Wellington
Polk County
A mother in Polk County, Florida, describes how floodwaters put her and her four children in danger and how a local TV crew reporting on the storm helped the family get to safety.