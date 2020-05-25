Florida

Minivan Crashes Into Central Florida Liquor Store, Injuring 3 People

Photos taken by the Dade City Police Department showed the minivan completely inside the store

A minivan crashed into a liquor store in Florida, injuring an employee and a customer and leaving numerous broken bottles.

The Tampa Bay Times reports an elderly woman left the parking area and the minvan jumped a curb and kept going for another 24 feet before striking the entrance at a Publix liquor store in Dade City.

Photos taken by the Dade City Police Department showed the minivan completely inside the store, shattered glass and broken liquor bottles on the floor and around the vehicle.

Police said a man working in the main aisle was struck by the minivan, and a female customer was possibly injured by broken glass and debris. They were both taken to the hospital along with the driver, but none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

