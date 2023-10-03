Miami Gardens

Minor airlifted to nearby trauma center after being struck by car in Miami Gardens

The incident occurred around 6:25 a.m. just before the intersection of NW 2nd Ave and NW 199th St in Miami Gardens

By Monica Galarza and Xochitl Hernandez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating after a minor was injured after being struck by a car in Miami Gardens, officials said.

The incident occurred around 6:25 a.m. just before the intersection of NW 2nd Ave and NW 199th St in Miami Gardens.

Miami Dade Fire Rescue confirmed they got a call of a car that hit a pedestrian and air rescue transported one pediatric trauma alert to a nearby trauma center.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami Gardens
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us