An investigation is underway in Lauderhill after a young person was shot, police said.

According to Lauderhill Police, officers responded to a shooting call Saturday night near Northwest 27th Court.

Detectives said the minor was walking along Northwest 55th Avenue and 25th Court when they were hit by a bullet.

The victim, police said, then ran to 27th Court, where law enforcement was spotted.

The minor was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center.

Their condition is not known.