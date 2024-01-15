‘Miracle recovery': Family speaks after South Florida teen survives horrific crash

Amy Lund should not be alive. At the very least, she could be paralyzed and brain-damaged. But there’s video of the 18-year-old asking for ice cream in the hospital.

"You guys should bring some kind of dessert," Amy says, speaking to her family.

On December 23rd, Amy’s Ford Explorer rolled over several times on the Palmetto Expressway. She was ejected out onto the pavement, which usually means a fatality has occurred, but yet, the Homestead High School graduate is on her way to a full recovery.

“She has made the most miracle recovery, we’re all extremely surprised, she’s 18 years old, she’s young,” said Amanda Lund, Amy’s older sister.

Youth doesn’t usually protect against multiple skull and spinal fractures, yet Amy is not paralyzed and she’s not brain damaged.

“Which is insane to think about because the main part of the surgery was she actually had multiple fractures in the skull, and the surgeon had to implant metal plates to help restructure the skull itself,” Lund explained.

She’s speaking out about her sister’s crash and her family’s ordeal to send a message to the public.

“Please drive safe, please wear your seatbelt,” Lund said.

Amy was not buckled up. She spent nine days in the intensive care unit at Kendall Regional Hospital and five days in a rehab center and she will need extensive therapy.

“You don’t expect this to happen to you, you don’t expect these things to happen to your family or your loved ones, you see it on TV, you see it in the movies, you hear about it on social media, it feels like, like watching someone else’s story, and then suddenly it’s your own,” Lund said through tears.

“There’s like this wave of, like, I wish I was there to protect her, you know, I held her when she was born, I babysat her, changed her diapers, and the thought in the ER of whether she would make it or not is devastating.”

Amy’s boyfriend was in the passenger seat, he says a car sideswiped them, forcing Amy to swerve and lose control. That driver did not stop to help.

“I guess I would like to say, have a little compassion, if something happens and you’re involved, even if you’re at fault, don’t just run away,” Lund said.

The family now has huge medical bills, so there’s a GoFundMe set up for Amy Lund, but after expecting the worst on the day of the crash, they are thrilled that Amy got the best possible outcome.