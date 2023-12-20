‘Miraculous' that family survived explosion that leveled West Park home: Fire investigator

A forensic fire expert who investigates explosions said it's "miraculous" that a family of four survived the massive blast that leveled their West Park home.

The explosion happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 5200 block of Southwest 20th Street.

Surveillance footage from nearby homes showed the house exploding and a ball of fire shooting into the air. Aerial footage showed the home almost completely leveled.

The moment a house in West Park exploded was caught on security cameras throughout the neighborhood.

A family of four who were in the home were found at the scene and taken to local hospitals with conditions ranging from serious to critical.

Rene Basulto, a professional engineer and certified fire and explosion investigator in Miami, called it a miracle.

"It's miraculous and they're very fortunate at this point, hopefully they will survive," Basulto told NBC6. "The force is extreme, as you can see. Hurricanes come through and don't destroy a structure like this explosion destroyed a structure. So imagine having four individuals inside the structure that survive, it is miraculous."

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials said it appears to have been caused by an apparent gas explosion. Basulto agreed.

"It's a little early to come to a conclusion, but my preliminary analysis from looking at it is it's a very typical result of a gas explosion," Basulto said. "Gas through some type of leak, whether it be propane or natural gas that accumulates within this rupture, within a certain limit, higher explosive limits, as soon as you have an ignition source, either you have a spark, turning on a light switch, anything, that will ignite that gas concentration and that would cause the explosion and would cause the kind of damage that's seen in the video."

The blast not only leveled the home, it left nearby homes and cars damaged and sent debris throughout the neighborhood. Two people who live next door also had to be hospitalized, though they suffered less serious injuries.

"There's a lot of energy stored in natural gas, or propane gas, and as soon as that energy is released in the form of an explosion the results are devastating as you can see," Basulto said. "All you need's an ignition source, as soon as that ignition source ignites that concentration of gas, that energy is released from the explosion and it's not just concentrated to that one location, it's spread out, and you can see that in the debris field, you can see it in the damage caused to the adjacent properties and the vehicles."

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the explosion, and Basulto said it could take some time.

"Although it's very difficult for anybody to see with such a devastation, but there's always clues. I've done cases like this before where you have toothpicks left in the space," he said.

Basulto also had some advice for preventing an incident like Tuesday's.

"You need to be observant, you need to be cautious with gas. It's safe if it's properly maintained and you're careful with it," he said. "If you smell anything, you need to address it, you need to have somebody look at it before something like this occurs."