Miramar Cold Case Solved, Man Indicted in Woman's 1980 Murder: Police

Nearly 43 years after a woman was murdered in Miramar, police said they've found her killer.

Ronald E. Richards has been indicted by a grand jury on sexual battery and murder charges in the Jan. 22, 1980 killing of 32-year-old Evelyn Marie Fisher-Bamforth, Miramar Police officials said Thursday.

It's the oldest cold case solved in the department's history, officials said. Advancements in DNA technology helped investigators crack this case after detectives took another look into it about a year ago.

Fisher-Bamforth was home alone and asleep in her Miramar mobile home when Richards broke in through a window and then raped and bludgeoned her.

Months after the crime, Richards was named a person of interest. Investigators found he lived in the same mobile home park as Fisher-Bamforth, but they didn't have enough evidence at the time to charge him.

Richards, now 75, had been convicted in 1981 in an attempted murder and sexual battery case out of Volusia County, Florida Department of Corrections records showed.

He's currently behind bars in Ohio following a voluntary manslaughter conviction.