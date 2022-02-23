Broward County

Miramar Gas Station Clerk Shoots Man Who Attacked Him: Police

The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Jeffrey John Philippe, left hospitalized after Tuesday night incident

NBC 6

A clerk at a Miramar gas station shot a burglar who attacked him Tuesday night, police said.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Sunoco gas station at 7520 Pembroke Road.

Miramar Police officials said the suspect, who wasn't armed with a gun, entered the gas station and attacked the clerk.

The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Jeffrey John Philippe, hit the clerk multiple times with his hands then threw the clerk to the ground and continued to struggle with him, an arrest report said.

The clerk, who has a concealed weapons permit, pulled a firearm from his waistband and fired several shots at Philippe, the report said.

Philippe fled the scene but was found by police a couple blocks away. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The entire incident was captured on the gas station's surveillance cameras, the report said.

Once Philippe recovers, he'll be charged with burglary and battery, police said.

