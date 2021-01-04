Miramar Man Killed Man With Iron, Hid Body in Closet: Police

A Miramar man accused of killing another man with an iron and hiding his body in a closet for days is facing a murder charge, authorities said.

Marvin Jean-Pierre, 22, was arrested Friday on a second-degree murder charge, according to a Miramar Police arrest report.

The report said officers responded to the victim's apartment on Southwest 110th Avenue on New Year's Day after his sister called for a welfare check. The victim's name was redacted from the report.

The sister said her brother wasn't answering his door, his car was in the parking lot with all its windows open, and she hadn't heard from him since Dec. 29, the report said. She said her brother played in a church band but had missed a few performances, including one on New Year's Eve.

Inside the man's car officers found receipts with Jean-Pierre's name on them, as well as a backpack containing a folder with Jean-Pierre's name, the report said.

Officers later found Jean-Pierre driving the victim's car and stopped him, the report said.

Jean-Pierre told officers he lives with the victim periodically, went by his apartment and found the vehicle, but hadn't heard from the victim in about a week, the report said.

Broward Sheriff's Office

But when officers went back to the apartment they found the victim's body inside a closet, covered in a blanket with a necktie tied around the ankles, the report said.

When he was questioned by investigators, Jean-Pierre said he got into an argument with the victim and swung a clothing iron at the victim, hitting him in the face, the report said.

Jean-Pierre said he hit the victim in the temple a couple times until the victim fell to the floor, the report said. He said he then wrapped the victim's body, took a shower, then moved the body to the closet because of the foul odor, the report said.

Jean-Pierre said he cleaned blood at the scene and threw the iron away in a trash container, the report said.

The medical examiner later determined the victim died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Jean-Pierre was arrested and booked into jail, where he remained held without bond Monday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.