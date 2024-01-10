Miramar mom arrested in shocking child neglect case was subject of 20 investigations

A Miramar mother arrested in a shocking child neglect case involving seven of her children has been the subject of 20 child protective investigations, records show.

Anela Jean-Louis, 37, was booked into Broward County's main jail Monday on seven counts each of aggravated child abuse, child neglect and contributing to the delinquency/dependency of a minor, and an additional count of resisting arrest without violence.

Broward Sheriff's Office Anela Jean Louis

During an appearance in bond court Wednesday, prosecutors said there was no evidence to support the abuse charges.

But a judge found probable cause on the other 15 charges she faces, and set her bond at $56,500, over objections from her attorney.

In asking for a lower bond, the attorney said Jean-Louis has nine children and is the sole caregiver of all but her oldest, who is 21. The attorney said she works as a nursing assistant, and only has hundreds of dollars for bond.

Prosecutors said Jean-Louis was already out on bond after her arrest in a dealing in stolen property case.

In addition to the bond, the judge ordered Jean-Louis to have no contact with seven of her children who are listed as victims, and she must submit to random drug testing as well as substance abuse and mental health evaluations.

According to an arrest report from the Miramar Police Department, Jean-Louis has had 20 cases with the Department of Children and Families, including two open cases.

The charges she's facing were filed after an anonymous person called police to report two kids running around outside wearing diapers, one of them covered in feces and the other bleeding from his hand, the arrest report said.

When officers responded to the home, they found it was in "very deplorable conditions." It was extremely dirty, had barely any furniture, no food in the fridge, apparent feces on the floor, and had a "strong pungent odor" of feces and urine, according to the arrest report.

Three of the kids — ages 3, 2 and 1 — were transported to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, where they were treated for their injuries. At one point, officers told the nursing staff to feed the kids because they were crying and starving, the report detailed.

The kids' injuries ranged from scars, scratches, marks and cuts, the report said. The 2-year-old had a deep cut between his finger that was about 2-3 days old, cuts on the bottom of his foot and a possible infection.

When detectives questioned Jean-Louis, she screamed at them, saying she was being "set up" by her adult daughter, the report said. When officers tried to place her under arrest, she started resisting and yelling and continued to kick and flail even when she was down on the ground.

An officer sustained minor scrapes during the incident, the report stated.

The Department of Children and Families took custody of the minor children, ages 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 9 and 10, the report said.

NBC6 reached out to DCF for comment Wednesday and was waiting to hear back.