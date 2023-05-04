Miramar Mother Arrested After Child Suffers Burns Inside Hollywood Home

A mother was arrested Wednesday after her young son suffered injuries while they were staying inside of a rental home in Hollywood.

Shantel Allen, 21, was charged with child neglect without great bodily harm.

According to an arrest report, Allen - who lives in Miramar, but was staying at the Airbnb at the time - admitted she heard her child scream when left alone inside a bedroom with a male friend of Allen who had a lighter.

Allen said she knew her child, whose name and age were not released, was injured but did not seek medical care because several people inside the home had guns at the time, the report said.

Hollywood Police said inconsistencies in Allen's story led them to believe she neglected the child, which resulted in her arrest.

Officers said the child sustained six lighter burns to his body, but did not release his condition.