Miramar Orders Essential Employees, Customers to Wear Masks During Pandemic

Miramar becomes the second city in South Florida, joining Miami Beach, to announce the move

Another city in South Florida is requiring employees and customers at essential businesses to cover their mouths and noses in an effort to help slow the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Miramar become the second city in the area, joining Miami Beach, to announce the move requiring the covering on those working and shopping at businesses such as grocery stores, pharmacies and restaurants.

City Manager Vernon Hargary issued the executive order, which went into effect at 12 a.m. Wednesday.

“COVID-19 continues to be a concern due to increases in the number of positive cases within the City of Miramar,” Hargary wrote in a statement. “In order to limit its potential community spread, it is now necessary for the City to implement further restrictions for the general health, safety, and welfare of the community.”

Similar to Miami Beach’s order, the city of Miramar is asking for residents to avoid using N95 facemasks as they are in short supply for medical personnel. Items such as a scarf, bandana, handkerchief or other similar cloth covering are allowed.

