Miramar Police Launch ‘Operation Miramar Heat' to Combat Summertime Crime

The Miramar Police Department is launching 'Operation Miramar Heat,' a strategic answer to what police say is a predictable uptick in summertime crime.

“We see an increase in the burglaries, we've seen an increase in the violent crimes,” an undercover officer told NBC 6.

NBC 6 got an exclusive look at the operation on Thursday. The department said there’s historically been a 17 percent increase in all crimes in the summer.

“The resources that you see here that we’re deploying, we’re pretty confident that we’ll bring down crime and keep the residents of Miramar safe,” said captain Mike Yepez.

Three units are working together in the operation. Traffic officers are cracking down on aggressive drivers, DUIs and speeding.

Officer Eloy Gonzalez said more traffic police on the streets can save lives.

“You constantly hear that phrase, ‘arrive alive’ and it holds true because speed kills,” said Gonzalez.

You’ll see community resource officers on bikes in bright yellow. Their focus is building relationships in the community, and raising awareness of crime.

Community resource officer Jasper Sejour patrolled the Foxcroft Apartment Complex on Thursday night.

Days ago, surveillance video captured people trying to get into unlocked cars in the parking lot of the complex.

“We have burglaries that turn into vehicle thefts because they go in, and they find the key fob,” said Sejour.

Preventing car burglaries is a main focus of the operation.

“Let’s just say they steal a firearm out of a vehicle, and the next thing you know in Miami-Dade, or somewhere in Broward, a violent crime occurs with that firearm,” said the undercover officer.

The third unit is called ‘PRIME,’ an acronym for ‘Preventing Repeat Incarceration through Monitoring and Enforcement.’ This unit uses patrols, undercover officers, and detectives, to gather intel, and check in with repeat offenders.

“Without the community what are we?” said the undercover officer. “And especially with the youth. You know, they are the future, and we have to protect them, and in some cases from themselves.”

The department is reminding the community of the importance of locking their car doors, and removing all valuables, especially firearms.