Miramar Police Officer Arrested on Domestic Battery, Kidnapping Charges

A Miramar Police officer has been arrested on domestic battery and kidnapping charges, officials said.

Officer Joshua Bogwandas, 26, was arrested by detectives on Monday, Miramar Police officials said.

According to an arrest affidavit, Bogwandas is accused of beating his girlfriend of two years during an incident early Monday.

Broward Sheriff's Office Joshua Bogwandas

The girlfriend told police the two had been at a club in Miami having drinks and smoking weed and were leaving when she noticed a text message on his phone from his ex-girlfriend, the affidavit said.

She said she became upset and when they arrived home, Bogwandas "continued to insist she speak to him about what she saw on his phone, but the victim stated she did not want to and to leave her alone," the affidavit said.

After she laid down on her bed, Bogwandas got on top of her and pinned her to the bed then started choking her, the affidavit said.

She said she was able to break free and walked to her child's room, but Bogwandas grabbed her hair and pulled her out of the room, the report said.

She ran out of the house but Bogwandas chased her and grabbed her, and forcibly dragged her back to the home, the affidavit said.

Once they were back in the home, Bogwandas continued to batter the woman until she was able to grab her phone and call 911, the affidavit said.

Bogwandas drove away from the scene but was later taken into custody and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

Bogwandas, who has been with the department since December 2022, has been relieved of duty without pay, Police Chief Delrish Moss said in a statement Tuesday.

"This arrest illustrates the department’s commitment to enforcing the law without favor. We encourage all victims of domestic violence to come forward without fear, knowing that we take these matters seriously," the statement read. "To this end, Joshua Bogwandas was arrested by Miramar detectives on charges of domestic battery and kidnapping that stem from a domestic incident, which occurred on the same day he was arrested."