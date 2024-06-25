Miramar police search for gunman after 2 people shot at furniture business

Police surrounded an office park in Miramar Tuesday morning and well into the afternoon after a gunman opened fire, hurting two people.

Officers focused their investigation at Coaster Furniture on Enterprise Way after reports of the shooting.

“We saw a lot of police, you know action. We heard the helicopter, ambulance but we didn’t know what was going on,” said Gloria Restrepo, who works nearby.

Police quickly put the area on lockdown as they set up a perimeter to search for the gunman.

Juan Morales, who works at Coaster Furniture, was receiving merchandise when he heard the gunshots.

“I was in shock for a minute, you know, it happened right there at the warehouse, in the yard,” Morales said.

According to Morales, he saw someone wearing an orange shirt and black mask take off running and noticed his colleague was on the ground with multiple gunshots.

“He was buying his lunch when he got shot — somebody came behind him and shot him,” Morales said.

Morales said the victim was buying lunch from a food truck that goes to the business daily around 10:45 a.m.

NBC6 spoke to the food truck driver who said in Spanish that he ran for his life when the shooting started.

Morales said a second person was injured in the leg.

As furniture warehouse employees left, some like Jonn VonDickerson said it was traumatizing to experience something like this.

“Devastated. Never really dealt with anything like that at work before,” VonDickerson said.

Both victims were taken to the hospital to be treated. Their identities nor their conditions have been released.

Miramar Police have not said yet if they have someone in custody nor what led to the shooting.