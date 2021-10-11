Miramar Police Searching for Missing 13-Year-Old Last Seen in September

Miramar Police urged for the public's help Monday in the search for a 13-year-old girl who disappeared more than three weeks ago.

Victoria Gonzalez, 13, was last seen on Sept. 17 walking near New Renaissance Middle School at around 3:30 p.m., police said.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Gonzalez is 5-foot-2, 226 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white shirt, burgundy sweater and black plants.

Police believe she may be in the Miami Gardens, North Miami, Opa-locka, Homestead, or Kendall area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Miramar Police Department at 954-602-4000 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.