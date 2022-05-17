Miramar Police Warn of Catalytic Converter Thefts From Vehicles Outside Homes

Police in the city of Miramar are warning residents to be on the lookout for thieves who were caught on camera stealing catalytic converters for the medal found inside.

Miramar Police posted a video on social media showing the theft, where two men got out of a car and stole the converter from a silver Hyundai on April 9 before fleeing the scene in a black car.

(1/2) It’s a national crime trend: thieves stealing catalytic converters for the metal found inside. It took less than a minute to saw off this Miramar victim’s converter. Help us identify these thieves and be eligible for a reward Call @crimestoppers2 at: 954-493-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/3cIUPmgSJ0 — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) May 17, 2022

Miramar PD said residents should consider installing a anti-theft device on their cars, as well as parking in a well-lit area if possible. Homeowners can protect their cars by installing motion-sensitive lights and cameras at their home and engraving their vehicle identification number onto the converter.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.