Miramar Shooting Leads to Chase That Ends in Crash, Bailout in Lauderdale Lakes

A shooting in Miramar led to a police chase that ended in a crash and suspects fleeing on foot in Lauderdale Lakes Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Miramar Police officials said the incident began when officers responded to reports of two cars shooting at each other in the 8500 block of Miramar Parkway.

Both cars fled the scene and police started to chase one of them into Lauderdale Lakes.

The car eventually hit a stop sign in the area of Northwest 27th Street and Northwest 47th Avenue, and multiple suspects who were inside fled on foot.

No other information was immediately known.

