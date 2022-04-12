Broward County

Miramar Shooting Leads to Chase That Ends in Crash, Bailout in Lauderhill

Three suspects in custody, multiple firearms recovered, police said

A shooting in Miramar led to a police chase that ended in a crash and suspects fleeing on foot in Lauderhill Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Miramar Police officials said the incident began around 3 p.m. when officers responded to reports of two vehicles shooting at each other in the 8500 block of Miramar Parkway.

Both vehicles fled the scene but officers spotted one, a black Range Rover, and police pursued the SUV through several jurisdictions.

The car eventually hit a stop sign in the area of Northwest 27th Street and Northwest 47th Avenue in Lauderhill, and multiple suspects who were inside fled on foot.

Three of the suspects were later taken into custody. Police were still searching for a fourth suspect.

Police said several firearms were recovered. No one was injured in the incident.

The suspects are expected to face charges including aggravated fleeing and eluding.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

