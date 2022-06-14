Miramar Teen Accused of Possessing Child Pornography

An 18-year-old Miramar man is looking at some serious jail time if he's convicted of looking at child pornography.

Jaden Nicholas Clarke’s name popped up in a couple of cyber-tips to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in December and January, according to the arrest report.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force traced the tips to a pair of accounts on an Internet cloud storage service.

BSO

Detectives said they found over 100 videos and pictures of boys and girls between the ages of two and 12 performing sex acts alone, with each other, and with adults.

The accounts were linked to a Miramar address where police served a search warrant on Friday.

During questioning, Clarke admitted to creating the accounts, downloading and viewing child pornography through computer access and his cellphone, the report stated.

One investigator said at least 10 child pornography videos were viewed on Clarke’s cellphone.

Clarke was arrested and charged with 11 pornography-related counts and was released Sunday from the Broward County Jail on bonds totaling $11,000, records show.