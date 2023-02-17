Miramar Teen Arrested For Allegedly Making Bomb Threat to Everglades High School

A Miramar teen was arrested Friday for allegedly making a bomb threat to Everglades High School on Thursday.

Police said the teen arrested in reference to the threat attends Miramar High School.

"We are asking parents to speak with your children about the consequences of making such threats," MPD wrote in a message on Twitter. "All threats are taken seriously, investigated thoroughly and will not be tolerated."

The school on Southwest 48th Court was evacuated Thursday as a precaution as officers responded with an explosives detection K-9.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

School officials said all students were moved to nearby Glades Middle School's gymnasium and all were safe.

Footage showed all of the students walking out of the school and to the gym.

The school was later placed under a phased early dismissal process as police continued their investigation.

The all-clear was given at the school around 2 p.m.