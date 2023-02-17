Miramar

Miramar Teen Arrested For Allegedly Making Bomb Threat to Everglades High School

The teen arrested in reference to the Everglades High School threat attends Miramar High School, police confirmed

A Miramar teen was arrested Friday for allegedly making a bomb threat to Everglades High School on Thursday.

Police said the teen arrested in reference to the threat attends Miramar High School.

"We are asking parents to speak with your children about the consequences of making such threats," MPD wrote in a message on Twitter. "All threats are taken seriously, investigated thoroughly and will not be tolerated."

The school on Southwest 48th Court was evacuated Thursday as a precaution as officers responded with an explosives detection K-9.

School officials said all students were moved to nearby Glades Middle School's gymnasium and all were safe.

Footage showed all of the students walking out of the school and to the gym.

The school was later placed under a phased early dismissal process as police continued their investigation.

The all-clear was given at the school around 2 p.m.

