Miramar Teen Found Safe One Year After She Went Missing

A year after a Miramar teen went missing, police said they've found her safe.

Miramar Police announced Tuesday that detectives found 14-year-old Victoria Gonzalez and reunited her with her family.

Update: Victoria Gonzalez, who has been missing for more than a year, was safely located today. Thanks to our community and media partners, information was received that led to Victoria, 14, being located by Miramar detectives. She has been reunited with her family. pic.twitter.com/fCnIj7PEXn — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) September 20, 2022

Her family had not seen her since her aunt dropped her off at Renaissance Middle School on Sept. 17, 2021.

Police haven't released details on where or how she was found.

Her disappearance set off a massive search, with her father passing out thousands of flyers in hopes that she'd be found.