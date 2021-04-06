Miramar Truck Driver Arrested After Traveling to Georgia for Sex With Teen: Deputies

A truck driver from South Florida was arrested this weekend after police in Georgia say he traveled there to have sex with a teenage girl he had been communicating with.

Deputies in Carroll County, located west of Atlanta, arrested 39-year-old Wigberto Berrios on Sunday after he allegedly traveled from Miramar with the intent of committing the sexual act.

According to an investigation run by the Tallapossa, GA Police Department and US Marshals, Berrios had been sending inappropriate text messages and images of child molestation to the teen victim for a week prior.

Berrios had told the victim he would be in Georgia this past weekend and wanted to meet her. The teen’s mother told police and an investigation was launched.

The teen continued communicating with Berrios under police supervision, where Berrios told her that he wanted to marry her and have kids one day. The two agreed to meet Sunday at a restaurant and officers took Berrios into custody once he stepped out of his truck.

Berrios allegedly admitted sending the pictures and soliciting sex from the teen during an interview with officers.

Police believe there could be more victims in the case. Anyone who believes they were contacted by Berrios or could be a victim is asked to call the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 770-830-5916.