Miramar Woman Accused of Injuring Fiancé With Car Then Fleeing

The Miramar couple had arguments in the past, but it came to a head when the 43-year-old woman hit the brakes to get her fiancé off the hood of her car and then took off, police said.

Janel Lakendria Tate is charged with aggravated battery and leaving the scene of an accident with serious injury when her longtime boyfriend broke his ankle and injured his head just before noon Oct. 19, court records show.

Broward Sheriff's Office

According to the arrest report, he was on the hood of her car when she sped up in the 2300 block of Northwest 63 Terrace then slammed on the brakes causing him to fall backward off the car and hit the pavement, cutting his head.

She got out of the car to check on him then left the area when police arrived, the report stated.

Surveillance video showed what happened but when Tate returned to the scene, she claimed her fiancé may have been injured in a fight with someone else before she arrived and she found him lying in the roadway, police said.

During questioning, detectives said Tate continued to deny hitting her fiancé with her car even though the car was damaged. She claimed that was from a previous crash.

When confronted with the video evidence, Tate continued to deny hitting her fiancé, police said.

Records show police had been called to Tate’s home several times for prior domestic disputes. His name was redacted from the police report.

She was arrested Tuesday and released from the Broward County Jail Wednesday on a $1,500 bond, records show.