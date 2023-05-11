Missing 13-Year-Old Vanished in Oakland Park More Than a Week Ago

Authorities are searching for a 13-year-old boy who vanished in Oakland Park more than a week ago.

Cristobal Hernandez-Cruz was last seen on May 2 near the 800 block of E. Commerical Boulevard, Oakland Park city officials said.

He was wearing a black shirt, white and grey shorts and blue Puma sneakers.

MISSING PERSON: Have you seen 13yo Cristobal Hernandez-Cruz? He was last seen 5/2 near the 800 block of E. Commercial Boulevard in Oakland Park wearing a black shirt, white and grey shorts, and blue Puma sneakers. Call @browardsheriff with info at 954-321-4268. pic.twitter.com/4B3ewdfoeA — City Oakland Park (@CityOaklandPark) May 10, 2023

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Broward Sheriff's Office at 954-321-4268.