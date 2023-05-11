Broward County

Missing 13-Year-Old Vanished in Oakland Park More Than a Week Ago

Cristobal Hernandez-Cruz was last seen on May 2 near the 800 block of E. Commerical Boulevard, Oakland Park city officials said

By Brian Hamacher

Authorities are searching for a 13-year-old boy who vanished in Oakland Park more than a week ago.

Cristobal Hernandez-Cruz was last seen on May 2 near the 800 block of E. Commerical Boulevard, Oakland Park city officials said.

He was wearing a black shirt, white and grey shorts and blue Puma sneakers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Broward Sheriff's Office at 954-321-4268.

