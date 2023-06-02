Body of Missing 4-Year-Old Girl Found in Southwest Florida Canal

The body of a 4-year-old girl who went missing in southwest Florida was found Friday morning in a canal, authorities said.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office tweeted early Friday that Evelyn K. Geer had been missing for several hours after she wandered off from the vacation home her family has been staying at in Port Charlotte.

Hours later, the sheriff's office confirmed that Geer's body was found near the water edge of a canal behind the vacation home.

Her body was found by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials searching by boat.

"Please keep the family in your prayers as they go through this unbearable time," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Police have not released any information on the cause of her death.